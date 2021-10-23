State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.01% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $3,205,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Shares of APD opened at $291.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

