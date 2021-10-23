State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.02% of Dominion Energy worth $2,986,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

