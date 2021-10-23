State Street Corp Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,172,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,672 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.81% of FedEx worth $3,042,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

