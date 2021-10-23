State Street Corp Sells 1,219,543 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,310,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,219,543 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.17% of Schlumberger worth $2,773,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

