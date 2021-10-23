Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT opened at $25.66 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.