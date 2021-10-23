Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

