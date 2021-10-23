Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $18.65 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

