Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

