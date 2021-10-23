Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $145.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

