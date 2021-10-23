Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $280.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $284.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

