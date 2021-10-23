Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $59.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.