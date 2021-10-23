Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.