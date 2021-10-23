Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $32,036,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $95,519,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $38,603,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.12 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

