Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,614,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $35.62 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

