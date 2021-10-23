Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

