Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,846 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 481,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,499,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

