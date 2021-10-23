Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

