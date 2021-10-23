Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,919 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

