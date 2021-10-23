Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,934 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $24.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $157,468,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

