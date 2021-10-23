Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 460 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $426.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.