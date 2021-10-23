Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,429 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sysco by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Sysco by 47.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

