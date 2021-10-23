Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,761 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.52 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

