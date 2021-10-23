Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.77 and a 52-week high of $86.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.