Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,347 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

