Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,023 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $161.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

