Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 49,961 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.