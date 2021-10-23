Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 713 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $2,413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $13,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,831,000 after acquiring an additional 445,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

NET opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

