Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,883 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 6.48% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,239,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CSF opened at $62.21 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.