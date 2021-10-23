Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,292 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

