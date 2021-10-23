Stifel Financial Corp Buys 24,609 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Cogent Communications worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $45,356,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.