Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.07 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64.

