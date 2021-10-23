Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 169.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,532,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after buying an additional 964,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PBCT stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

