Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.27% of Pure Cycle worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCYO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 457.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 159.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

