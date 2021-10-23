Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

