Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.06 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 141.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 507.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.00 and its 200-day moving average is $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.