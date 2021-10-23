Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.12% of Trinity Capital worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

