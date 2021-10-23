Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $602,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

