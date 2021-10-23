Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.01 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

