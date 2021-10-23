Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $753.58 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.61. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

