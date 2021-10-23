Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $266.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.49.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

