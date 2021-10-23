Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vroom worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 295,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vroom by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 165,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.