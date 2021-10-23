Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.47 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

