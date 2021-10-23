Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 108,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

