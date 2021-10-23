Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,291 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Xilinx by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $172.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

