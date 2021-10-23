Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,106 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.