Stifel Financial Corp Sells 723 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,121,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,845,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $117,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

