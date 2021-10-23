STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 356.75 ($4.66) on Friday. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £166.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.48.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

