Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

