SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.95% of SunCoke Energy worth $35,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

