SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as low as C$9.81. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 91,446 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

